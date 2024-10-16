Target closing stores for shocking reason — are any in NJ?

We’ve been hearing about some of the biggest retailers closing their doors because of their performance. Most recently, Walgreens announced that it would be closing 1,200 stores by the end of 2026.

Hardware store True Value also announced that they filed for bankruptcy and will be selling the business to an industry rival.

Now, a huge big box store has come out with a statement that they will be closing a handful of their stores but not due to their performance.

Crime has been a big issue in certain areas of the country where Target resides. The company said it is facing too many challenges regarding the safety of its employees and customers that it’s best to shut down.

Theft and retail crime is something we are seeing more of in New Jersey, so does that mean Target is closing New Jersey stores?

The answer to that is no (thankfully), not yet at least.

The 9 stores that will shutter their doors are mostly in California — San Francisco, Oakland, and Pittsburg. Two Target locations in Seattle, Washington and three locations in Portland, Oregon will also close.

The closest to home is the location on 117th Street in New York City.

Despite these closures, the company says sales are at a high with more than 1,900 stores open nationwide so don’t worry New Jersey, you can get all of your holiday shopping done without a problem.

