Forget Halloween — ‘Spirit Christmas’ is coming to NJ
You have probably been inside a Spirit Halloween a handful of times this spooky season getting your decorations and costumes ready for trick-or-treating. It’s one of those stores that has everything you need for Halloween, a one-stop shop.
Too bad they have these pop-up places for every holiday, especially Christmas.
It only took the company 34 to figure out, but your Christmas-loving heart is in for a treat.
Spirit Christmas will replace Spirit Halloween in a few locations with the flagship store in Mays Landing, only a few minutes down the road from the Spirit Halloween flagship store in Little Egg Harbor.
The former company decided to try Spirit Christmas back in 1990 but it didn’t work as well as the Halloween store.
Then Spencer Gifts took over and tried it again in 2005.
The website says customers will be able to shop “stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gist, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas.”
And what would a Christmas store be without Santa himself?
You can get a family photo with him and also get a FREE digital postcard.
There are 10 locations popping up this season with four of them in New Jersey.
Mays Landing
Consumer Square230 — 230 Consumer Square
Brick
Market Place at Brick — 465 NJ 70
Marlton
Willow Ridge - 740 Route 73 South
Woodbridge Township
The Plaza at Woodbridge - 675 U.S. Highway 1 South
The other locations are Waterford, CT, Dartmouth, MA, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Bohemia NY, and Erie, PA.
For information, click HERE.
