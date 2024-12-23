The worst mistake you can make this Christmas

🌡Flu and RSV infections are rising in NJ

We may all look forward to gathering with family and friends during the holidays, but doctors warn if you are sick, you really should stay home.

Multiple respiratory viruses are impacting New Jersey right now, and any of them could cause serious health issues for older people, the very young and anyone with a compromised immune system.

"RSV was the first to rise," says Dr. Andy Anderson, Chief Medical Officer at RWJBarnabas Health, "That was three or four weeks ago. Now we are seeing the flu rise rapidly over the past couple of weeks."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

RSV does not usually cause severe illness in healthy adults and children. However, some people with RSV infection, especially older adults and infants younger than 6 months of age, can become very sick and may need to be hospitalized.

The flu can have similar impacts on susceptible groups.

CDC data shows COVID-19 infections as low in New Jersey, but moderate to high infection rates for influenza and RSV.

"My biggest advice is don't expose others," Dr. Anderson says, "Because there are other individuals who potentially get very sick from these viruses."

Anderson says they have seen a sharp increase in infection rates among those coming into RWJBarnabas Health facilities. There has been such a sharp increase in infection rates, New Jersey's largest hospital system recently reimplimented a mask mandate for everyone entering.

While it may be difficult to stay home when family and friends are gathering for the holidays, Dr. Anderson says it's the best gift you can give to make sure everyone is around for the next holiday.

"You're protecting grandma and grandpa by not exposing them. It's very important, when you are sick, take care of yourself and don't expose others."

