😷 Influenza transmission is high in all parts of New Jersey

😷 State Health officials confirm two children have died

😷 Doctors say flu vaccine is effective this year

As New Jersey sees high transmission rates for influenza statewide, health officials are confirming the deaths of two children.

Data on the New Jersey Department of Health website list 110 specific outbreaks of influenza so far this season.

That would make this current flu season about average and about what we had seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, influenza can be serious for the very young, very old and those with compromised immune systems.

toddler baby boy child feeding with liquid medicine yaoinlove loading...

At least one of the children who died from the flu had significant underlying health issues, according to health officials.

Details about the deaths are not revealed to the public, including ages and gender.

The state did confirm one of the children was from the Northeast part of New Jersey. The other child was from Central Jersey.

How long will flu season last?

Flu cases can start showing up as early as September or October in New Jersey, but large numbers of cases are rare before November and December.

Cases typically peak during the holiday season, and then begin to drop off.

The last cases are usually seen by April and March, when the weather improves and we spend less time indoors.

How effective is the flu vaccine this year?

The efficacy of the influenza vaccine varies from year-to-year.

A new strain of flu is produced every year, and scientists do their best to match the vaccine to what they believe will be the dominant strain for any given year.

This year, the CDC reports an efficacy of about 52%.

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Health officials say flu and COVID-19 infections are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, fueled by holiday travel and gatherings, low vaccination rates, and a new COVID variant that seems to spread more easily. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) loading...

That means individuals who have been exposed to the flu, have a 52% reduced risk of being hospitalized from severe complications.

While 52% may not sound like a lot, in past years the efficacy of the flu vaccine has been as low as 10% in 2004.

The highest recorded effectiveness was 60% in 2010, according to CDC data.

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, roughly 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom