‘Sweetest little dog’ in South Jersey dies after being found shot in head

MAPLE SHADE — Who shot a pom-poodle pup in the head and left it in howling pain?

Neighbors of the Cook family of Maple Shade heard Toby howl in pain on Wednesday between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and alerted the family. A veterinarian found an object in he dog's head, according to police.

Toby was euthanized the next day, police said.

A GoFundMe page created by Amber Cook to help with Toby's medical expenses said that the dog had suffered severe brain damage and had to be put down.

Police did not say whether they know what kind of firearm was used to shoot the dog.

Toby had escaped the yard on Greenwood Avenue and had wandered down Fifth Avenue, where it was found shot, according to Cook.

Cook said that Toby was "the sweetest little dog in the world" and helped with her grandfather's post-traumatic stress disorder.

"There are no words to describe how much he meant to our family," Cook wrote.

Police said that municipal humane law enforcement officers have spoken to residents in order to find the gunman.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 856-234-8300 and reference case 2019-16928.

