Sweet! Mullica Hill, NJ holds 5th annual Chocolate Walk for Valentine’s Day

This isn't your parents' Valentine's Day. The 5th annual chocolate walk is taking place in Mullica Hill, New Jersey!

Enjoy a Valentine's night out with your loved one while also supporting local businesses. Each stop on the walk will feature a tasting of chocolates, hors d'oeuvres, or various adult beverages.

The Chocolate Walk, hosted by the Mullica Hill Business Association, will take place on Feb. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Two valentines cupcakes with four heart decorations Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Stops on the walk include Mullica Hill favorites such as: Madame Chili Peppers, Serendipity 19, Musings Light, and Artisan Marshmallow, Flossy, Mullica Hill Floral Co, D-Signed for You, Time Fine Men’s Store, Sisters Fine Jewelry, Annies Cranny, The Dressing Room, The Parsonage, Mullica Hill Art Center, Cherry on Top, Mullica Hill Historic Society, Old Mill, Weichert Realty, and more.

Here's a look at what they have to offer:

Participants will receive a Chocolate Walk Passport to keep track of all the treat stops they go to.

You'll want to be sure to hit all of the stops because once you do, you can fill out the back of the passport with your info, and you'll be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Mullica Hill Business Association Gift Basket.

Tickets are $10 per person in advance ($15 day of, cash only, non-refundable), they can be purchased here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

