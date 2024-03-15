Burst pipe washes away a road and floods homes in NJ

💧 Rainwater from a culvert flowed under Swamp Road, which washed away

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A clogged pipe is being blamed for a road collapse and residential flooding on Friday in Gloucester County.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said the water was released from the Racoon Creek tributary in the Mullica Hill section, flooding an area by the Old Mill, which sent water into the creek.

Helicopter footage shows a section of Swamp Road completely washed away.

Township police said that the drainage pipe from a rain culvert in the area had been clogged and caused rainwater to flow under a section of Swamp Road. The culvert gave way and all of the retained water was released.

An estimated 50,000 gallons of water was released, Harrison Township Mayor Louis Manzo told 6 ABC Action News.

Power lines, other roads affected

Water levels were high from the Racoon Creek to the Delaware River.

The collapse brought down power lines, knocking out power to the immediate area. Three homes were evacuated.

The integrity of four other roads is being inspected, the mayor told 6 ABC Action News.

Harrison Township Waste Water Management, NJ American Water and Atlantic City Electric responded to the scene.

