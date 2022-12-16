One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead.

Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board for nearly three hours that they are against the plan to construct the facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in the Mullica Hill section near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to 6 ABC Action News coverage of the meeting.

The project would be in both Harrison and Woolwich townships across from the Casella Farms development. Route 322 would be widened to accommodate additional truck traffic.

Angry residents speak

"I pay $18,000 a year in taxes here to look at a warehouse. It's unacceptable," one resident told the board.

The mother of two young children told the board that she would like the same opportunity they had to raise her kids with open spaces and clean air.

One resident told 6ABC Action News that she was told she couldn't speak Thursday night because she spoke at two prior meetings. She brought pictures of baby eagles that she said live in the area of the warehouse.

Land board votes no on Mullica Hill warehouse

Residents cheered as the board unanimously voted down the plan but it does not appear developer Russo Development is giving up.

In a statement to 6 ABC Action News, Russo said the company believes the plan is in full compliance.

"As property owners in the Township, we fully intend to pursue our vested rights to redevelop the property for this appropriate and expressly permitted use," Russo Development wrote in their statement.

