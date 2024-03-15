NJ woman, 31, missing for weeks after going silent on social media

🔴 Police are looking for a Millville woman who has been missing for weeks

🔴 The family has posted a reward

🔴 They believe she was headed to Virginia

MILLVILLE — A $500 reward is being offered from the family of a Cumberland County woman who has been missing for weeks.

Millville police said they are still actively searching for Andrea Moore, 31, who went missing three weeks ago. Her family said they last spoke to Moore on February 25.

A flyer from Moore’s family said a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to her safe return.

A TikTok video posted by the missing woman’s cousin said she was headed to Danville, Virginia, with a friend but there has been no contact from her since then, and has not been active on any of her social media accounts.

“Please share in hopes to find my cousin’s whereabouts. She’s been missing for a few weeks now and it isn’t like her not to post on Facebook about her day. Her name is Andrea Moore. Please share and say a prayer,” said Keith Cramer on Facebook.

Moore is described as white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 260 pounds, with hazel eyes. She also has an ankle tattoo of a heart.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Millville Police Department.

