NJ cops seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in vandalized Pride banner case
🌈 Four banners were vandalized in a Harrison Township park
🌈 The Prosecutor's Office is determining if it constitutes a hate crime
🌈 Police posted video of a pickup truck considered a "vehicle of interest" in the case
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Police released video of a “vehicle of interest” in connection with vandalism to Pride banners hung in a park.
The word "pride" was cut out of four banners hung from poles near Mullica Hill Pond at the end of June. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether or not the incident constitutes a hate crime.
Police did not disclose the connection between the vehicle and the incident in which the word “pride” was cut from four banners.
Truck seen turning into the park
The video released by Harrison Township police shows a pickup truck turning into the park at night with what looks like tires lit up in blue or blue underglow lights.
Anyone that recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact police at 856-478-6839 x1619.
Tap into Livingston reported a Pride banner displayed in the Essex County community was slashed three times in June. The township installed a video camera near the banner after the second time in hopes of capturing a third slashing but the effort was unsuccessful.
