Surgery patient’s leg broken in mask attack at NJ store

HACKENSACK — A woman recovering from a liver transplant was left with a broken leg after she was attacked and thrown to the ground by someone she had asked to mask up at a store.

Police said the 54-year-old victim, who had undergone surgery four months ago, had asked another customer at the Staples on Hackensack Avenue to adjust her mask, which was hanging below her mouth.

Police said the other woman became angry and yelled at the victim.

Surveillance video of the incident, which took place about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, shows the victim standing at a fax machine when the woman walks up to her.

The victim is seen picking up her cane and pointing it at the woman, who grabs it and throws the victim to the floor, also knocking over a plastic partition.

The victim was hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center and said she had a broken left tibia.

Police have not arrested or identified the other woman, who was described as being 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 18 pounds and with long black hair.

Police asked anyone with information about the woman to call then at 201-646-7777 or at bergencrimestoppers.org.

