Summit, NJ, criminalizes being homeless — NJ Top News

Rashid Ali Bynum convicted of murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Borough of Sayreville) Rashid Ali Bynum convicted of murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Borough of Sayreville) loading...

⭕ Republican councilwoman’s killer convicted

⭕ Victim was gunned down in her SUV

⭕ VA man guilty of murder

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Virginia man has been convicted of the point-blank murder of a Sayreville councilwoman more than two years ago.

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested months after the harrowing crime in which 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down as she sat in her parked SUV in the Parlin section of town in February 2023.

Bynum, now 31, was found in Portsmouth, Virginia, about four months later and extradited to New Jersey.

As the trial got underway last month, the jury heard from about three dozen people who testified, MyCentralJersey reported.

Closing statement wrapped on Friday and jurors began deliberating that afternoon.

On Monday, Bynum was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He faces 30 years to life in prison when sentenced on Aug. 18.

Bynum and Dwumour had met several years earlier, through affiliation with Dwumfour's church, Champions Royal Assembly, prosecutors said.

People prepare to board flights at Newark Liberty International Airport People prepare to board flights at Newark Liberty International Airport 5/5/25 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

✈ New travel rules could cause delays

✈ Extra scrutiny reported at airports

✈ Foreign born face additional screenings

MIAMI — President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from a dozen countries took effect Monday with relative calm, as some travelers with valid visas reported extra scrutiny at American airports before being allowed entry.

The ban targeting mainly African and Middle Eastern countries kicked in amid rising tension over the president’s escalating campaign of immigration enforcement. But it arrived with no immediate signs of the chaos that unfolded at airports across the U.S. during Trump’s first travel ban in 2017.

Vincenta Aguilar said she was anxious Monday as she and her husband, both Guatemalan citizens, were subjected to three different interviews by U.S. officials after arriving at Miami International Airport and showing tourist visas the couple received last week.

“They asked us where we work, how many children we have, if we have had any problems with the law, how we are going to afford the cost of this travel, how many days we will stay here,” said Aguilar, who along with her husband was visiting their son for the first time since he left Guatemala 22 years ago.

She said they were released about an hour after their flight landed, greeting their waiting family members in Florida with tears of relief. Guatemala is not among the countries included in the new ban or flagged for extra travel restrictions.

Male taken into custody in Howell, Monmouth County SWAT team at home in Howell 6/4/25 Male taken into custody in Howell, Monmouth County SWAT team at home in Howell 6/4/25 (NBC New York via YouTube) loading...

🚨 A Howell man was found shot to death inside a car parked on White Street

🚨 The victim was identified as a Howell man

🚨 Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting

HOWELL — Officials have identified a shooting victim but have not explained the related widespread police activity on Thursday.

The body of Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell, was found in a vehicle parked on White Street. Investigators said he had been shot. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago has not released other details.

On Thursday, Prosecutor's Office investigators and Howell police were in the area of Southport Drive, a residential neighborhood near an elementary school in the Candlewood section of Howell, and White Street. News video shows a male surrendering to police on White Street but no details of the arrest were disclosed.

Unnamed law enforcement told NBC New York that when police went to a home on Southport Drive, the person who answered the door did not speak English and believed the officers were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

FILE - A boat passes by July 2, 2024, off Sea Girt, N.J., where a power cable from the Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm project is projected to come ashore. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) FILE - A boat passes by July 2, 2024, off Sea Girt, N.J., where a power cable from the Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm project is projected to come ashore. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) loading...

💨 Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind seeks to cancel NJ project

💨 Files petition with NJBPU to withdraw

💨 Cites 'political and economic headwinds

A Brooklyn based developer has formally requested the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities cancel its plans for an offshore wind project planned off the coast of Atlantic City.

The BPU issued permission to construct a 1.5-gigawatt turbine project in 2021 with the goal of providing enough power to supply 700,000 homes in New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a company partnership between EDF Renewables North America and Shell.

In asking the BPU for cancellation of the project, company officials cited ongoing supply chain issues as well as the Trump administration's permitting freeze on wind projects.

The request is the latest blow to Gov. Phil Murphy's agressive agenda to reduce, and eventually eliminate, the state's reliance on power generated from oil and gas.

Murphy set the goal of generating 7.5 gigawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. None of his promised projects have moved forward.

That has left New Jersey with a significant deficit of electricity and is, in part, to blame for the recent 20% increase in electric rates.

A homeless man sits on a Philadelphia sidewalk A new ordinance passed in Summit, NJ, would criminalize being homeless. (Photo by Don Murray/Getty Images) loading...

🔴 Summit passes controversial ordinance on homelessness

🔴 Homeless unwilling to accept shelter could be jailed

🔴 Housing advocates say it will hurt people who need help

Officials in summit have unanimously approved a controversial ordinance that criminalizes sleeping outdoors in public spaces.

The official term used in the ordinance is "unlawful camping."

Fines of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail could be imposed on individuals living in encampments or storing their personal belongings in a public space.

Summit Mayor Elizabeth Fagan insists jailtime would be imposed only as a last resort. "It’s an option, and it’s never going to be the first option," Fagan said.

Fagan says anyone found camping on the street will be provided multiple options for help and shelter. Only if they refuse would they be be charged under the new rules.

Housing advocates say the ordinance has very narrow exceptions, and risks criminalizing individuals with mental illness, cognitive disabilities or trauma that may be unable to accept immediate help.

Similar ordinances have been proposed in other towns, but have been abandoned under intense public criticism.

