HOWELL — Officials have identified a shooting victim but have not explained the related widespread police activity on Thursday.

The body of Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell, was found in a vehicle parked on White Street. Investigators said he had been shot. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago has not released other details.

On Thursday, Prosecutor's Office investigators and Howell police were in the area of Southport Drive, a residential neighborhood near an elementary school in the Candlewood section of Howell, and White Street. News video shows a male surrendering to police on White Street but no details of the arrest were disclosed.

Reports: Confusion when Howell residents answer the door

Unnamed law enforcement told NBC New York that when police went to a home on Southport Drive, the person who answered the door did not speak English and believed the officers were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Police then treated the incident as a barricade situation and called the Monmouth County SWAT team. News video shows nearly a dozen members of the team entering the house.

News 12 reported that six people inside the home on Springhill Drive were taken into custody and later released. A family member told News 12 that ICE agents returned and took some people inside the house into custody.

Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said the incident is under investigation.

