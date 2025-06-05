Man dead, another arrested as police descend on 2 neighborhoods in Howell
🚨 Police responded to two incidents in Howell on Thursday that may be related
🚨 The county emergency team showed up at one incident
🚨 Police told News 12 that a person holding a baby was taken into custody
HOWELL — A man was reported dead in one of two related incidents involving police on Thursday.
The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team was in the area of Southport Drive, a residential neighborhood near an elementary school in the Candlewood section.
The other incident was 3 miles away on White Street, where a man was found dead around 6:40 a.m.
On Thursday afternoon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago had not released more details about the incidents.
ALSO READ: Unimaginable tragedy: cops say man killed mom and child
SWAT team enters home
Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey the Southport Drive incident began before dawn on Georgia Tavern Road. The tactical team arrived on Southport Drive at 7:25 a.m.
Video shows the SWAT team moving in formation and entering a home through the front door.
Drone footage shows a person holding a baby being taken into custody.
