This 10-year-old girl is missing after leaving NJ mall with a man
🚨Divine Anyanwu was last seen leaving the Newport Centre with a man
JERSEY CITY — State police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since leaving Newport Centre with a man on Thursday.
Divine Anyanwu was last seen at the mall at 7:42 p.m. and was captured on video with a male walking outside towards Newport Parkway.
Police described the girl as a Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with short black hair. She was wearing a neon orange headband, a white tank top, tie-dye shorts, and black-and-white sneakers.
Newport Centre near PATH, light rail
Anyanwu was known to visit Lincoln Park, West Side Avenue, and the McDonald's on Communipaw Avenue, as well as multiple addresses in the Bronx, Jersey City police told Patch.
Police asked anyone with information about Anyanwu's whereabouts to contact Jersey City Police Department at 201-547-5424 or the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.
The downtown mall is on Jersey City's waterfront along NJ Transit's Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and near the Newport PATH station.
