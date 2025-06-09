‘Alarming abuse of power’ — NJ governor reacts to Trump sending in National Guard
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined more than 20 other Democratic governors to condemn President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard to confront immigration protesters in Los Angeles.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he planned to file a lawsuit against Trump in response to the administration’s extraordinary deployment of the National Guard
Newsom, also a Democrat, said that commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is "illegal and immoral.”
The streets of the sprawling city of 4 million people were mostly quiet Monday morning, the day after crowds blocked off a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire.
Law enforcement responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades. Sunday’s protests were centered in several blocks of downtown and a handful of other places.
In the letter signed by Murphy, the Democratic leaders called the deployment "an alarming abuse of power."
Complete statement by Democratic governors
“President Trump’s move to deploy California’s National Guard is an alarming abuse of power. Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state’s governor is ineffective and dangerous.
“Further, threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.
“It’s important we respect the executive authority of our country’s governors to manage their National Guards — and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation.”
Governors who signed the letter
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer
Maine Gov. Janet Mills
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Newsome did not sign the letter but shared it on social media.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Protests and immigration raids in Los Angeles
