New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined more than 20 other Democratic governors to condemn President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard to confront immigration protesters in Los Angeles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he planned to file a lawsuit against Trump in response to the administration’s extraordinary deployment of the National Guard

Newsom, also a Democrat, said that commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is "illegal and immoral.”

Protests Erupt In L.A. County, Sparked By Federal Immigration Raids LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters during protests after a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The streets of the sprawling city of 4 million people were mostly quiet Monday morning, the day after crowds blocked off a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire.

Law enforcement responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades. Sunday’s protests were centered in several blocks of downtown and a handful of other places.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) cars, some damaged, are lined up along the 101 freeway after officers cleared protesters from the area on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

In the letter signed by Murphy, the Democratic leaders called the deployment "an alarming abuse of power."

Complete statement by Democratic governors “President Trump’s move to deploy California’s National Guard is an alarming abuse of power. Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state’s governor is ineffective and dangerous. “Further, threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement. “It’s important we respect the executive authority of our country’s governors to manage their National Guards — and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation.”

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers stand guard as a person holds up an American flag while blocking the 101 freeway on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Governors who signed the letter

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer

Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Newsome did not sign the letter but shared it on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.