HOWELL — A township resident has been charged with first-degree murder weeks after the body of a man was found in a vehicle parked on the street.

Police on Saturday arrested Juan Jesus Mejia Yanza, 33, at his home, charging him with killing Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell.

Yanza was also charged with second-degree weapons offenses, including not having a permit for a handgun.

Discovery of Rolando Acte Mejia's body

Police found Mejia's body with two gunshot wounds after being called to White Street at 6:45 a.m., June 5.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident but did not release details of a motive.

SWAT standoff in Howell

On the day the Mejia's body was found, a SWAT team barged into a home in another neighborhood in Howell. Unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC New York that a barricade situation ensued because someone who had answered the door believed police were immigration officials.

Monmouth County prosecutors on Monday did not release further details about that incident.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether Yanza had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

