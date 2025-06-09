⭕ Republican councilwoman’s killer convicted

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Virginia man has been convicted of the point-blank murder of a Sayreville councilwoman more than two years ago.

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested months after the harrowing crime in which 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down as she sat in her parked SUV in the Parlin section of town in February 2023.

Bynum, now 31, was found in Portsmouth, Virginia, about four months later and extradited to New Jersey.

As the trial got underway last month, the jury heard from about three dozen people who testified, MyCentralJersey reported.

Closing statement wrapped on Friday and jurors began deliberating that afternoon.

On Monday, Bynum was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He faces 30 years to life in prison when sentenced on Aug. 18.

Bynum and Dwumour had met several years earlier, through affiliation with Dwumfour's church, Champions Royal Assembly, prosecutors said.

