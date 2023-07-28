Murphy gets Va. to hand over NJ councilwoman’s accused killer

🔴 Rashid Bynum was arrested in Virginia in councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's death

🔴 He did not waive an extradition hearing

SAYREVILLE — The man charged with killing Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour has been brought to New Jersey to face justice but her family was expecting more to result from the extradition.

Rashid Bynum was charged in the Feb. 1 shooting of Dwumfour in her SUV in front of her Sayreville condominium. Rashid Bynum was arrested on May 30 at his home in Portsmouth, Virginia, and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

He did not waive an extradition hearing in order to be brought to New Jersey for trial, which lengthened the process, Dwumfour family attorney and former state legislator John Wisniewski told New Jersey 101.5 in June.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Bynum arrived in New Jersey on Thursday and is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Wisniewski said there will be a bail hearing and arraignment with a presentation of the charges. However, he does not think a grand jury as yet returned an indictment.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (Borough of Sayreville) loading...

Governors get involved

Part of the process involved Gov. Phil Murphy requesting that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issue a writ of extradition to bring Bynum back to the Garden State.

The New Jersey Globe was first to report Bynum's extradition.

Eunice Dwumfour's family. (L-R) Mary Dwumfour, Afua Sefa, Peter Ezechukwu, Nicole Teliano and Prince Dwumfour Eunice Dwumfour's family. (L-R) Mary Dwumfour, Afua Sefa, Peter Ezechukwu, Nicole Teliano and Prince Dwumfour (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam) loading...

Family hoped for more

For the Dwumfour family, it's another ride on the judicial roller coaster as they are looking for action.

"They were excited that finally he was being brought to New Jersey. But not being well tuned into the procedural minutia of the New Jersey criminal process, they were expecting some type of big hearing at this. They didn't expect it to be this perfunctory," Wisniewski said. "They are glad to see that he's coming and then somewhat crestfallen that there's not more of a process unfolding immediately."

Wisniewski was hired by the family, frustrated that Ciccione had not release any details about the investigation.

