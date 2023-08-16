Grand jury indicts man charged with executing Sayreville, NJ councilwoman

🚨 Rashid Ali Bynum was extradited to New Jersey in July

🚨 He is being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility

🚨 Next up is Bynum's arraignment on August 28

A Middlesex County grand jury on Wednesday handed up an indictment against the man accused of executing a Sayreville councilwoman earlier this year.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, was arrested on May 30 in Portsmouth, Virginia, and charged with shooting Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 1 as she sat in an SUV in front of her condo.

He was extradited to New Jersey last month after Gov. Phil Murphy made a formal request to Virginia's governor to allow Bynum to be returned to face charges in New Jersey. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

Bynum is indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. His next court date is Monday, August 28, for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Dwumfour's family has said they do not know Bynum. Council President Christian Onuoha told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Dwumfour counseled Bynum in Virginia in her role as a pastor with the Champions Royal Assembly in Newark during missionary trips between 2016 and 2018.

High powered legal representation

NJ Globe reports that Bynum has hired Newark attorney Thomas Ashley.

Dwumfour's family retained former Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski after growing frustrated with a lack of information from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccione about the investigation into Eunice Dwumfour's death.

