Study says your relationship will be happier in NJ if you do this

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Is your relationship going smoothly? Is it on the rocks?

Well, a new study might be able to rectify some of your relationship issues. It's not about how to defuse an argument or how to speak the same love language. That would be too easy.

Believe it or not, it's about rooting for different sports teams. Promoguy.us conducted a study and found out that couples who cheer for a different sports team gave their relationship an average score of 9.6/10. Couples who cheer for the same sports team reported a score of 9.2/10.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Shocking isn't it? I would have figured different sports teams cause fights that might not be fixable. The study did show that couples who cheer for different sports teams argue about it twice as often as couples who root for the same team. My guess is it's either a playful argument or it helps strengthen their communication in the relationship.

They do say that arguments can be healthy and it helps with communication so if sports is your way to get that out with your partner, so be it. It's probably better than arguing over money or who takes out the trash Friday night.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

So if your boyfriend or girlfriend is an Eagles fan maybe consider rooting for the Chiefs this weekend. After all, it could be the saving grace in your relationship. Though I'm not sure openly rooting for the other team on the game's biggest stage is the best look.

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023 Discover the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Celebrity Couples Whose Breakups Broke Our Hearts

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.