I dined at the best farm-to-table restaurant in NJ

It's one of my new favorite concepts. It’s one of my new favorite concepts. You get the freshest food possible and the meals are always unique.

Most of the menu options you won’t find at any other restaurant. And if you did, it wouldn’t be as good as it is at this place. I promise you that.

I’m talking about 12 Farms in Hightstown, New Jersey. They’re located at 120 North Main Street. It’s in a charming-looking downtown type of area.

It’s such a unique dining experience. It’s not something that you’re used to. The restaurant layout isn’t what you’re used to. And the food will blow you out of the water.

I truly mean it when I say this is one of the best places around to eat. This is what their website says about them.

"Here at 12 Farms, we acquire the highest quality products including grass-fed, grass-finished beef, the freshest seafood, and local ingredients from local, family-run farms. Our aim is to bring you diverse and creative menus that are out of the ordinary and will cater to every palate."

And their menu is very diverse and creative. A lot of the dishes I had never heard of before but they all sounded delicious.

12 Farms is a must-visit restaurant. It will change your whole perception of dining out.

