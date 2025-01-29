This bagel shop was just named the best in New Jersey

The number I'm about to tell you is going to blow your mind. Think for a second ... how many bagels do you think Americans ate in the year 2020?

Whatever number you came up with in your head I bet still falls short of the reported 202.7 million bagels Americans ate in 2020. That number was expected to reach 205.3 million in 2024.

That data is courtesy of nj.com where they also made their list of the first 53 best bagel shops in New Jersey for 2025.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram loading...

The number one spot on that list? That went to Teaneck Road Hot Bagels, located in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram loading...

They were highlighted for their "perfectly sized bagels" that are crusty on the outside and chewy on the inside. When described like that it almost makes the bagel sound gross, but New Jerseyans know just how good that makes a bagel.

There's even a Reddit thread about how Teaneck Road Hot Bagels changed one user's entire opinion on bagels. If they're having that effect on someone then they must be pretty darn good.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram loading...

Food and Wine Magazine named them one of the 50 best bagels in the United States back in 2021. Clearly, this place has very high praise from a variety of different outlets.

They're located at 976 Teaneck Road and have a 4.5-star Yelp review.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram Teaneck Road Hot Bagels via Instagram loading...

So if you consider yourself a bagel connoisseur, as I'm sure a lot of us in New Jersey do, then you need to make your way up to Bergen County to try this place out. You won't regret it.

