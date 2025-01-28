This was just named the best NJ town to retire to

Being named the best town to retire to in New Jersey is like winning first place in an ugly contest. Sure, you won, but nobody is flocking to get your autograph.

It's no secret that New Jersey is a tough state to retire in. That's why so many residents leave New Jersey when it comes to retiring. Most travel down south to someplace like Florida.

It almost feels like this town won a contest for being the best of the worst. But hey, somebody had to win.

Main street Mays Landing via Google Maps Main street Mays Landing via Google Maps loading...

The website gobankingrates.com analyzed the best and worst places to retire in every single state. Mays Landing took the cake for the best place to retire in New Jersey. The Atlantic County town got high praise from Go Banking Rates.

This is how they broke down the data for what makes each town the best to retire to:

"To determine the best and worst place in each U.S. state to retire, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find each city’s total population, total households, percentage of the population aged 65-plus, the percentage of the 65-plus population below the poverty rate, and the total number of residents aged 65-plus under the poverty rate."

Using that formula, Mays Landing was able to come out on top. For reference, the average monthly mortgage cost is $1,978 and the average single-family home value is $332,047.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

So, if you're nearing retirement and don't want to leave New Jersey, maybe Mays Landing is the place you need to check out.

The worst place to retire in New Jersey was Paterson. And if you were wondering what the best town to retire to in our neighbors to the west, Pennsylvania, that would be Titusville. The worst was Philadelphia.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.