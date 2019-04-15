Strong NJ thunderstorms knock out power, suspend NJ Transit line

A line of heavy thunderstorms early Monday morning left an impact on New Jersey, with power outages and the suspension of one commuter rail line.

Over 41,000 utility customers across the state are without power as of 7:15 a.m., according to the respective company websites:

JCP&L: 25,364 customers, mostly in Middlesex (Monroe), Monmouth (Holmdel, Manalapan, and Marlboro), and Ocean (Jackson, Manchester, and Toms River) counties.

PSE&G: 11,543 customers, mostly in Bergen (Bergenfield), Burlington (Delran) and Camden counties.

Atlantic City Electric: 4,700 customers, mostly in Atlantic (Atlantic City).

Power restoration could be hindered by winds expected to gust to over 40 mph during the day, according to Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

NJ Transit suspended service on the North Jersey Coast Line in both directions in Middletown due to a fallen tree. NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

Fire at a home in Rutherford possibly started by lightning (RLS Metro Breaking News)

High standing water closed lanes on Route 35 in Belmar, while a fallen tree blocked lanes on Route 34 in Holmdel. Fallen power lines closed a section of Route 70 near Shop Rite on the Manchester-Lakehurst border.

A Tornado Watch issued for the entire state late Sunday night was lifted, but there could still be some heavy rain during the morning commute, according to Zarrow, along with some vivid lightning and thunder.

