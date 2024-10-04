Strike over! Dock workers back on job, for now — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

A view of damage in Asheville, N.C. as seen during an aerial tour with President Joe Biden 10/2/24

Cody Coburn, a Toms River resident who owns Cody Construction, got a call from his sister living in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, about her fence being knocked down during Helene. He offered to go fix it. She sent him home security video footage showing the devastation from the storm.

Another video he saw shared online shows a family trapped on their roof. Fifteen minutes later, only the daughter was left standing, the rest of her family swept away by flood water. At least 180 people have died in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia.

Now Coburn, an airplane club and a volunteer fire company in New Jersey are teaming up to collect specific items for residents of western North Carolina who lost their homes to Hurricane Helene.

NJ duo accused of taking $10.2M contract, faking lead line replacement

NEWARK – The chief executive officer of a construction company and a foreman for the company have been accused of pocketing money from a $10.2 million public works contract by faking the work on replacing lead water service lines in Newark.

On Wednesday, 57-year-old Michael Sawyer, of Burlington, and 55-year-old Latronia “Tee” Sanders, of Roselle, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and NJ State Police shields, NJ Most Wanted image

A New York man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a man in Brick in 2010 was arrested Wednesday after 14 years on the run.

A man was found shot in the face at the on Mantoloking Road in Brick on Nov. 29, 2010. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated at Jersey Shore University Hospital and released. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick police and Ocean County Sheriff's Office determined Marciano Sanchez was the gunman.

Trent Collier (Essex County Jail/DCPP)

A former New Jersey caseworker is accused of sexual assaults that happened at his office and in his state-provided vehicle, according to authorities.

Trent Collier, 58, was indicted on several counts, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday. He's charged with multiple second-degree offenses including sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, child endangerment, and official misconduct plus third-degree charges of luring and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Getty Images/AP/Townsquare Media illustration

DETROIT (AP) — The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports reached a deal Thursday to suspend a three-day strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract.

The union, the International Longshoremen’s Association, is to resume working immediately. The temporary end to the strike came after the union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, reached a tentative agreement on wages, the union and ports said in a joint statement.

