A former New Jersey caseworker is accused of sexual assaults that happened at his office and in his state-provided vehicle, according to authorities.

Trent Collier, 58, was indicted on several counts, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday. He's charged with multiple second-degree offenses including sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, child endangerment, and official misconduct plus third-degree charges of luring and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The former caseworker for the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) used to live in Newark. He now lives in Savannah, Georgia. It was during his time in New Jersey that he repeatedly abused two children, authorities said.

“These victims were children in vulnerable situations who were allegedly sexually assaulted and silenced. This defendant misused his position to exploit those who needed advocacy and protection the most," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Collier is being held in custody as he awaits trial.

Trent Collier (Essex County Jail)

Threatened and bribed minor victims, authorities say

Collier is accused of sexually abusing two children while working for the DCPP.

According to officials, Collier served the family of one victim and he threatened the victim that he would separate them from their family if they reported the abuse.

He's also accused of trying to bribe the second victim to stop them from talking to law enforcement.

Authorities said Collier repeatedly used a DCPP office and his DCPP vehicle as places to carry out the abuse.

US Diverted Plane (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) loading...

Former NJ caseworker admitted to having child porn

In May, Collier pleaded guilty to possession and transportation of child sexual abuse materials. Collier admitted that he sent CSAM to another person.

He was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021 at Newark Airport after a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Investigators searched his phone and found at least two images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. One of the children was under the age of 12, according to a criminal complaint.

