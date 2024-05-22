Ex-caseworker for NJ children services admits sharing child porn

🔴 NJ man was arrested off flight

🔴 Man worked for state child protection services

🔴 Disturbing materials involved young children

A 57-year-old former caseworker for the state Department of Children and Family Services has admitted to charges involving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Trent Collier, of Kearny, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Tuesday to possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

Collier was a caseworker for the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, when he was stopped by police on Sept. 28, 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport Aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport loading...

He was aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic, when officers searched Collier’s cell phone and identified at least two images of child sexual abuse.

Collier then admitted to previously trading child pornography with at least one other individual using his cell phone.

A further search of the device found multiple additional images of child sexual abuse, including images showing the sexual exploitation of toddlers, according to federal prosecutors.

Collier faces a minimum of five years in prison.

Each charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years and a very large fine.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

