ATLANTIC CITY — One can only hope we’ll see the return of the Atlantic City Airshow in 2026.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber announced Thursday we’ll have to wait another year to see the daring flight maneuvers, citing the event is taking a “strategic pause” in 2025.
“We will use this time to reevaluate the overall operations of the show – reevaluating community engagement, assessing costs, reviewing logistics and creatively considering what future Atlantic City Airshows could look like. It is our sincere hope that we will once again be in a position to hold an Airshow in 2026,” the chamber said in a release.
The chamber’s overall tone remains optimistic, saying they remain committed to “preserving its legacy.”
Hopefully the legacy can continue because Atlantic City is missing out on massive tourism numbers. In 2023, the days-long event welcomed over 450,000 visitors, according to a release from Visit Atlantic City.
New Jersey was hit with another blow this week: the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning will not be happening in 2025. The update mirrors the airshow, with both now taking a two-year pause.
A look at the event’s past
This announcement is all too familiar to would-be attendees of the 2024 airshow. This year’s summer showcase was cancelled after a “major act” pulled from the lineup, though the name wasn’t shared.
Scheduling was also a concern for the Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels in 2024, according to New Jersey 101.5’s past reporting of the airshow.
