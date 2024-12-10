🎵 Announced this week

New Jersey will be bringing back its star-studded North to Shore festival next year, according to a release from organizers this week.

Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City will be home to this year’s event, just like in years past. The festival will run June 9 to June 29, though we’ll have to wait until the first quarter of 2025 to learn about the lineup and venues.

As for ticketed and free festival events, the complete list will be shared on the festival’s website in the spring. Headlining acts will be accompanied by free events with artists hailing from the three participating cities.

“Like our home state of New Jersey, the strength of this festival is rooted in its incredible diversity and spirit of innovation. We’re excited to take what we’ve learned the past two years and produce something even bolder and even more Jersey,” New Jersey Performing Arts Center Executive Vice President David Rodriguez said. The performing arts center is producing the festival, while sponsorship comes from Prudential Financial.

Some of the 2024 headliners included the following: Matchbox Twenty with Andy Grammer, Bleachers (New Jersey native Jack Antonoff's band), Kevin Hart, The B-52s and more.

Background

The festival is a fairly new state tradition, with 2023 being its launch year. Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy spearheaded the concept to “spotlight New Jersey’s role as a destination for the arts and entertainment and an incubator of new ideas and fresh talent,” according to this week’s announcement.

“What separates North to Shore from other festivals is the breadth of experiences it offers. Whether you want to see the biggest names in entertainment, discover the next big star, or listen to leading innovative voices, this festival has something for you,” New Jersey Performing Arts Center President and CEO John Schreiber said.

To date, they say the festival has led to over $25 million in ticket sales and total attendance amounts to more than 500,000.

