Major NJ festival returns with 100 big-name music, comedy acts
✨ NJ’s North to Shore festival, dozens of events in each city
🎶 Venues in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Newark
🎤 NJ festival inspired by South by Southwest in TX
For the second year in a row, summer in New Jersey will launch with a month of more than 100 music, comedy and other events as part of the North to Shore festival.
Among performers announced for the 2024 three-city festival were: Matchbox Twenty with special guest Andy Grammer, Bleachers (Jack Antonoff's band), Frankie Valli, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, “Stephen Colbert and special guest” and The B-52s.
Also on the calendar for North to Shore this year are Barenaked Ladies, Brothers Osborne, Lake Street Dive, Band of Horses, Jeezy and Scarface.
Festival events would be grouped within the same three host cities, as follows:
🔷 June 10-16 in Asbury Park
🔷 June 17-23 in Atlantic City
🔷 June 23-30 in Newark
Tickets for many of the various events under the North to Shore banner were already on sale as of Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Phil Murphy, first lady Tammy Murphy and the host cities' mayors — John Moor of Asbury Park, Marty Small Sr. of Atlantic City, and Ras Baraka of Newark were among those announcing details of the statewide festival.
Thursday’s press conference unfolded from the Stony Pony in Asbury Park.
NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber and Prudential Financial Vice President of Social Responsibility and Partnerships, and President of The Prudential Foundation Shané Harris also took part in the announcement, as the festival was being produced by NJPAC.
SEE ALSO: First-ever NJ North to Shore festival launches in 2023
The first-ever North to Shore festival took place in 2023, with performers that included Halsey, Demi Lovato, The B-52s, The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Merchant, Santana, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem, Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Calliat.
Colbert, a Montclair resident, also took part last year alongside Jim Gaffigan, while fellow comic Bill Burr also performed in 2023.
