NJ creates its own major music festival this summer: 100+ acts in 3 cities

This summer, New Jersey will host its first-ever North to Shore festival with more than 100 events and acts planned in three cities — Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark.

Announcing the inaugural, statewide effort from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark late Monday morning were Gov. Phil Murphy, first kady Tammy Murphy, the host cities' mayors — Marty Small Sr. of Atlantic City, John Moor of Asbury Park and Ras Baraka of Newark and NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber.

Music headliners (including some New Jersey natives) have been announced so far as Halsey, Demi Lovato, The B-52s, The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Merchant, Santana, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon, Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Calliat.

Comedians and other star performers include Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan and Ross Matthews, NeNe Leaks of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame and more.

The governor and the other organizers vowed that more acts would continue to be added to the festival.

Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark take turns hosting North to Shore festival

North to Shore festival would launch in the Southern beach area of Atlantic City, moving up the coast to Asbury Park and then wrapping the inaugural festival in Newark, with the following dates given from the stage at NJPAC:

🎤 June 4-11 in Atlantic City

🎤 June 14-18 in Asbury Park

🎤 June 21-25 in Newark

As of Monday's launch, there were 27 venues across the three cities, first lady Tammy Murphy said, adding she was sure that would be near doubled by the time the festivities began.

She said there would also be New Jersey filmmakers featured and other performers destined to be the "headliners of tomorrow," taking part from the fields of art, music, film, comedy and technology.

Murphy says North to Shore is South by Southwest inspired

On Monday, Gov. Murphy said the festival was inspired in part by the longtime, buzz-worthy festival South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

“We looked at South by Southwest in Austin — and Austin is a great American city but, and I’m not gonna get political, it's a blue dot in a very red state,” Murphy said.

“I’ve got nothing against Austin but I’ve got a lot against the freedoms that Texas takes away from its residents. And we said, ‘you know what, the hell with that man, let’s do this in Jersey,’” he added.

