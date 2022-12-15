Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say

WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police.

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New Jersey temporary registration that appeared to be fake.

He stopped the car in the area of Yard House, a sports bar that is part of the mall, police said.

As that officer was checking the Honda’s registration status, Wayne dispatchers got a 911 call from a cell phone.

A woman reported a bomb in Macy’s at the Willowbrook Mall and urged a rapid police response.

Law enforcement was sent to handle the bomb threat.

Suspecting that the call could be an attempted distraction, police were soon able to trace it as being made from the front parking lot of Willowbrook Mall, near Yard House.

A check on the phone number also found that it belonged to the driver stopped in the Honda Accord, which turned out to be stolen.

All three individuals inside the car were arrested, while a security sweep of Macy’s found that the bomb threat was false.

East Orange resident, 30-year-old Shaquanda White was charged with receiving stolen property, creating a false public alarm and misuse of 911.

Cristal Rennie, 29, also of East Orange, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Newark resident 22-year-old Nashid Wilson was charged with receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of a prescription “legend” drug.

Wilson was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants.

White, Rennie and Wilson were all being held at Passaic County jail, pending detention hearings.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

