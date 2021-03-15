A security guard who made dozens of fake phone calls to police and a crisis hotline to claim that he was sexually assaulting a child turned himself into police.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Office was notified on Feb. 15 by several agencies in New Jersey and New York about repeated phone calls received from an unknown caller who said he was either in the process of or about to sexually assaulting a child while on the phone with them.

The caller used technology to hide the phone number, according to Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella.

Cyber Crimes detectives determined the calls were false and there was no sexual assault, according to Musella.

Prosecutors said over 130 calls were placed after Feb. 1 by John P. Laforgia, 37, of Staten Island. He surrendered on Friday and was charged with one count of third-degree false public alarm. Laforgia was released pending his first appearance.

Musella did not disclose why Laforgia made the calls or name the agencies that received calls but thanked New York City, Hackensack, Oakland, Ramsey, and Ridgewood Police Departments for their assistance.

