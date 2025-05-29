State Police on standby for boardwalk violence — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Welcome to Paramus sign Welcome to Paramus sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

🚨A car stolen in East Hanover was spotted in a Paramus neighborhood

🚨Police pursued the BMW on the Parkway to Clifton

🚨4 suspects, including a 12-year-old boy were charged

PARAMUS — A 12-year-old boy was one of four arrested after a stolen BMW chase on the Garden State Parkway late Monday night.

At 11 p.m., a Paramus officer in the township's north end neighborhoods spotted a red BMW M3 that had been reported stolen from East Hanover, police told NJ.com. When the officer tried to pull the sports sedan over, the driver took off onto Route 17 and then the Garden State Parkway.

The BMW exited the Parkway in Clifton and stopped less than a mile away at the intersection of Pilgrim Drive and Priscilla Street. The occupants tried to run but officers were able to take four of the five occupants in the car into custody.

Hurricanes are multi-impact weather disasters stretching hundreds of miles across. (Canva) Hurricanes are multi-impact weather disasters stretching hundreds of miles across. (Canva) loading...

🌀 Hurricane season arrives in NJ

🌀 Storms passing far east can still have big impact

🌀 How many storms are likely in 2025?

Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone. Soon enough, we will put the showers and flowers of spring behind us. The start of June brings thoughts of summer, heat, and beach weather to the minds of many New Jerseyans.

However, June 1st also marks an important day on the meteorological calendar. It is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, running through November 30th.

The idea of a hurricane "season" is a bit misleading, as tropical systems can form (and have formed) in the Atlantic basin in any month of the year. However, historically and statistically, the summer and fall months feature the warmest ocean water temperatures and most conducive conditions for explosive storm growth and development.

Here in New Jersey, we are always watching for any hint of a tropical storm. Even one passing hundreds of miles away can have dramatic and even devastating impacts on our weather and waves.

In 2024, we got very lucky. Only one tropical system — Debby — significantly impacted New Jersey. And it was actually a good impact, with heavy rain offering much-needed (although temporary) drought relief.

Cooper Medical Center in Camden Cooper Medical Center in Camden (Cooper University Health Care)(Canva/Townsquare illustration) loading...

✅'Unusual activity' was detected by Cooper Health last year

✅ A lengthy investigation determined it to be a data breach

✅ A call center will answer questions for those impacted

Cooper Health System says that unusual activity on its network over a year ago was a security breach that allowed the data of patients to be "accessed and acquired without authorization."

The South Jersey-based healthcare company said cybersecurity experts investigated the activity when it was first noticed on May 14, 2024. An investigation was concluded on March 25, 2025, and it determined that "an unknown actor" accessed individuals’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, treatment information, medical record number, and medical history information.

Those whose records were impacted were notified at the end of the investigation. The hospital said it was not aware of any misuse of the hacked information. The hospital did not disclose the number of patients affected.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference to provide a status update on Newark Liberty International Airport at the Department of Transportation in Washington, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference to provide a status update on Newark Liberty International Airport at the Department of Transportation in Washington, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) loading...

✈ Push to update air traffic control systems

✈ Problems have plagued Newark Airport

✈ Cost will be 'tens of billions'

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy provided an update Wednesday on the repairs and staffing efforts that are underway to help eliminate the problems affecting Newark Liberty International Airport, which has been running more smoothly in the past few weeks since the airlines started to cut the number of flights they operate there.

And Duffy emphasized that the Newark radar outages and air traffic control shortage are a prime example of why the antiquated system needs to be improved.

“I’m concerned that we could have more Newarks. And again, why it’s so important that we actually begin this build with the money that Congress is going to send us,” he said.

Duffy still wouldn't give a price tag of his expansive overhaul of the air traffic control system that he said is clearly needed after the deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., in January that killed 67 people and all the problems affecting Newark this spring. But he said the $12.5 billion the House included President Donald Trump's massive bill won't be enough because “it’s going to be tens of billions of dollars.”

Seaside Heights police arrests Seaside Heights police made over 40 arrests over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook) loading...

🚨 Shore towns brace for more violence

🚨 Seaside Heights mayor says state in sending help

🚨 More boardwalk restrictions are likely

Following a Memorial Day weekend that was marked by wilding teens rampaging down the boardwalk and multiple stabbing incidents, State Police are on standby to help with future incidents.

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz tells NJ.com he has spoken with Gov. Phil Murphy and is confident "if I request police reinforcement from the state police, I know they’ll be there.”

The mayor also says the Seaside Heights Borough Council will be enacting several new policies that will help police deal with the problems posed by mobs of ill-behaved and destructive young people.

Murphy and the democratic controlled legislature have been slow to respond to the growing threat of pop-up parties and flash mobs in recent years, even as local officials have begged for help.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.