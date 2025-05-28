✅'Unusual activity' was detected by Cooper Health last year

✅ A lengthy investigation determined it to be a data breach

✅ A call center will answer questions for those impacted

Cooper Health System says that unusual activity on its network over a year ago was a security breach that allowed the data of patients to be "accessed and acquired without authorization."

The South Jersey-based healthcare company said cybersecurity experts investigated the activity when it was first noticed on May 14, 2024. An investigation was concluded on March 25, 2025, and it determined that "an unknown actor" accessed individuals’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, treatment information, medical record number, and medical history information.

Those whose records were impacted were notified at the end of the investigation. The hospital said it was not aware of any misuse of the hacked information. The hospital did not disclose the number of patients affected.

According to a notice by Maine's attorney general, 57,412 customers were impacted by the breach.

Cooper said it has established a toll-free call center to answer questions and concerns at 1-877-623-0094. Representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

