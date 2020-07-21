Starbucks worker in NJ charged with spitting in cops’ drinks

PARK RIDGE — A Starbucks barista has been charged with spitting in the drinks ordered by police officers.

Police in this Bergen County borough "received information than an employee of a local coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of law enforcement that patronized the establishment," Chief Joseph Madden said Tuesday.

Keven A. Trejo, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree subjecting a law enforcement officer with bodily fluid, third-degree tampering with a food product, and a misdemeanor charge of creating a hazardous condition.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether the Westwood resident had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Daily Voice reported that the coffee shop was a Starbucks that had a good relationship with police.

"Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident," N.J. State PBA President Patrick Colligan said Tuesday. "Officers risk their lives daily, but it shouldn't be while getting coffee."