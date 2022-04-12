NORTH HALEDON — Petitions championed by the mayor of this borough to drum up support against a Virginia-based group that recently asked for a light-up star to be taken off a local mountain have racked up hundreds of signatures so far.

Mayor Randy George of North Haledon told NorthJersey.com the target is 1,000 signees or more as he plans to do "everything I can to harass" The Nature Conservancy, which has demanded that the star, a long-ago Boy Scout project, be removed from atop High Mountain, where the mayor said its reinstallation just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic made it a beacon of hope.

NorthJersey.com reported that an online petition launched by residents boasted more than 300 signatures as of Monday afternoon, and more signatures were being taken by hand at the local library, and borough hall.

The Nature Conservancy argues that the star was a "temporary allowance," is a safety hazard to hikers, and negatively impacts plant and bird life, according to the report.

Mayor Christopher Vergano of Wayne, the township that owns most of High Mountain Park Preserve, has previously thrown his support behind his neighboring borough, but the Nature Conservancy said in the NorthJersey.com report that Wayne has nothing to do with the portion where the star is located.

George has called a meeting of borough residents and concerned citizens from other municipalities, to be held May 9 at Eastern Christian High School.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

