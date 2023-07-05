Stabbed because he was white – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ man stabs 18-year-old stranger for being white in AC, cops say

An 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township man is in the hospital after a racially motivated stabbing, according to police.

Tyler Smith, 38, of Atlantic City is charged with attempted murder, bias intimidation, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses for the "unprovoked attack" Monday evening, police said. Smith is Black, Lt. Kevin Fair confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

⬛ Prisoner swap could set NJ native free from Russian gulag

A possible prisoner swap with Russia could bring a New Jersey native home to the U.S.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained on espionage charges in March and has been held in the notoriously harsh Lefortovo prison in Moscow. Both the Journal and the U.S. government have denied any allegations of spying.

⬛ NJ's newest water park opens July 4th in Atlantic City

After licensing issues delayed the opening of the new indoor Island Waterpark at the Showboat in Atlantic City, it opened during the Fourth of July holiday.

Owner Bart Blatstein announced late Friday afternoon, hours before the park was to officially open to the public, that it wouldn't open for another week.

“I want this to be perfect. It's going to last for decades, and I want everyone to be awed when they walk through the door. So when I know it's perfect to my standards we will open the doors," Blatstein said in his email.

⬛ Artificial intelligence at work — NJ lawyer details the threats

You've probably already seen the power of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT. So you can imagine the difference it could make in the workplace.

But you actually don't have to imagine. AI is already in use by employers for a number of reasons, from analyzing data to choosing people to hire — so much so that employment attorneys in the Garden State have had to become experts on the potential risks.

"I get calls almost on a daily basis about this," said Jay Sabin, a partner in the Labor and Employment Practice at Brach Eichler in Roseland. "AI is moving as fast as a jackrabbit in the workplace."

⬛ NJ led U.S. on inmate reduction — group says that's not enough

New Jersey gets credit in a new report for dramatically reducing the number of people behind bars over the years. But the same report, which is pushing for an even greater reduction in the lockup population, claims the Garden State is still falling short in many ways.

"There's a lot to be proud of in New Jersey, but we haven't yet reached our potential," said Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey.

