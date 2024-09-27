🎤 Ultimate collector's item

🎤Hours of songs

🎤Great price

ASBURY PARK — Are you wishing you could relive Bruce Springsteen’s hours-long Sea.Hear.Now headlining gig? Now you can!

Sea Hear Now Erin Vogt via Facebook loading...

The boss himself made the announcement this week, with the live album featuring the full setlist with set one, first encore and second encore.

Enjoy 30 of your all-time favorites from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: “Spirit of the Night,” “Atlantic City,” “Hungry Heart,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and more!

You’ll also have access to a touching moment shared between Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, who sang “Tougher Than the Rest” together; Scialfa announced this month she’s battling multiple myeloma.

Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP (Not at Sea Hear Now) loading...

The album is available on CD and to stream here; The MP3 option costs $14.99, the CD is $26.99 and the bundle is $34.99.

Sea Hear Now audience Sea Hear Now via Facebook loading...

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Bank are currently on a world tour through 2025.

Bruce on stage Credit: Erin Vogt loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt