Springsteen’s full ‘Sea Hear Now’ performance now available for purchase
ASBURY PARK — Are you wishing you could relive Bruce Springsteen’s hours-long Sea.Hear.Now headlining gig? Now you can!
The boss himself made the announcement this week, with the live album featuring the full setlist with set one, first encore and second encore.
Enjoy 30 of your all-time favorites from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: “Spirit of the Night,” “Atlantic City,” “Hungry Heart,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and more!
You’ll also have access to a touching moment shared between Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, who sang “Tougher Than the Rest” together; Scialfa announced this month she’s battling multiple myeloma.
The album is available on CD and to stream here; The MP3 option costs $14.99, the CD is $26.99 and the bundle is $34.99.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Bank are currently on a world tour through 2025.
