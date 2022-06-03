Baseball season is in full swing across the country. Here in New Jersey, we're not only fortunate enough to have three major league teams just outside our borders, but we're just as lucky with what we have within the great Garden State.

New Jersey is home to three minor league teams spread across different corners of the state. The Somerset Patriots to the north, The Jersey Shore BlueClaws along the coast, and Trenton Thunder to the west. No matter which one to live closest to, it's worth it to take a trip to all of our minor league ballparks for an amazing game.

Speaking of something amazing, it's almost that time to celebrate that amazing person we call dad. Father's Day this year is happening Sunday, June 19, and there's plenty of minor league action happening at our ballparks that dad would surely enjoy.

So spend some time bonding with dad at the ballpark on the day that's meant for him. Trust me, as a father myself, there's nothing like a great game with the kids.

Trenton Thunder

Two great home games happening Father's Day weekend at the Trenton Thunder against the State College Spikes. Saturday, June 18 features fireworks with the first pitch happening at 6:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, June 19, take dad to one of their great afternoon games beginning at 1 p.m.

For more details and to purchase tickets to the Trenton Thunder, click here.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are pulling out all the stops this Father's Day weekend. Both home games featuring two very unique experiences dad and the kids will truly enjoy.

On Saturday, June 18, Phillie Phanatic will be making his one and only appearance to the ballpark for the 2022 season. And if that wasn't enough, the kids also have an opportunity to run the bases. What else could dad ask for?

Then on Sunday, June 19, Play catch with dad on the field after the game for their annual Fathers Day in ShoreTown game. And of course, the kids will have another opportunity to run the bases.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws will be playing the Aberdeen IronBirds for Father's Day weekend with first pitch at 7:05 p.m for Saturday's game, and 1:05 p.m on Sunday. For tickets and more info, click here.

Somerset Patriots

If you were hoping for some Fathers Day action with the Somerset Patriots, you'll have to hit the road to catch them. The Patriots will be away playing the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, and at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. However, if dad likes to take road trips, then perhaps this could be a fun adventure to take with him. For details and ticket info, click here.

There's nothing better than enjoying a great baseball game with dad on Father's Day, and we're very fortunate to have three great minor league teams right here in New Jersey. Whether at home or away, it's always worth it to see our teams in action.

Speaking of seeing our teams in action, here's what the Jersey Shore BlueClaws looked like back on opening day this season. It was a great night then, and Father's Day will be just as amazing.

