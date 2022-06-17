Here’s where you might find Spadea this Father’s Day weekend

We opened up the phone lines on Friday to help the Dad in your family to relax and enjoy a great weekend. Tons of great places around the state to choose from.

Whether it's pizza or lobster nachos, NJ has plenty of great places for you to choose.

Grilled Lobster and vegetables on plate. moomusician loading...

One of my new go-to places is Baker's American Grill in Monroe.

Matt is behind the bar and they have a great selection of local beer and pizza from the oven in full view of the bar area.

It's a great atmosphere to meet friends, and family and celebrate Dad. Try the spicy sausage and caramelized onion pizza. Delicious.

We also hear about Atlantic Offshore Fishery where you want to order the lobster nachos.

Tonight we're headed to another go-to Jersey restaurant, 618 in Freehold.

Another favorite of our listeners and their families is Wolfgangs in Somerville where it is all about having a great steak.

If you're looking for what some have rated the BEST steakhouse in the country, then head to Bergen County and check out the River Palm Terrace. I've never been, but it looks outstanding.

If you're in Central Jersey, there's a great place for a beer and a burger called the Trenton Social.

Wherever you're headed this weekend, I hope I see you out and around the state.

It's gonna be a perfect Jersey weather weekend, not too hot, and sunny. Love it. Happy Father's Day.

If you're looking for a day trip this weekend, check out Cape May.

