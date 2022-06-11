Top 6 Father’s Day Weekend events in NJ for every dad

Just like Mother’s Day, every year, we try to top last year’s Father’s Day activities.

Now that I’ve been through both holidays between my husband and me, personally, Father’s Day is more work.

My husband is almost too laid back that it makes it more difficult to plan his ideal day and our son is not old enough to figure it out himself.

The great thing about New Jersey is that there is something to do for everyone no matter what your likes and hobbies are.

494897025 monkeybusinessimages loading...

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 19, so there is still some time to plan that perfect day for your dad, grandfather, husband, brother, or if you’re a single mom, you get that celebration too.

Here are 6 events throughout New Jersey happening on Father’s Day weekend that will fit every dad and the family:

Father's Day Luau at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark

Sunday, June 19: 1 p.m.

1 Thunder Road, Trenton, NJ

The Trenton Thunder ballpark The Trenton Thunder ballpark (Trenton Thunder) loading...

If your dad is a baseball fan, take him to a minor league baseball game.

The Trenton Thunder will be facing off against State College and if you arrive early, you can have a catch on the field with dad. Everyone will receive a lei at the entrance of the ballpark too.

After the game, kids can head back onto the field to run the bases.

It’s also Sangria Sunday for those of you that indulge in adult beverages.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Atlantic Highlands Classic Car Show

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Avenue Business District, Atlantic Highlands

Classic cars MariuszBlach loading...

For all of the dads that are fans of classic cars, this is a great day activity for the whole family.

Dad gets to enjoy the cars and there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family including food, live music, and a “kid-friendly” area full of games and prizes.

The rain date is Saturday, June 25.

For more information, click HERE.

New Jersey Father's Day Signature Brunch Cruise (New York Harbor)

Sunday, June 19: Board at 11:30 a.m.; Cruise: 12 to 2 p.m.

Departs from Lincoln Harbor Marina at 1500 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ

If your dad likes to cruise around the harbor, this brunch offers a buffet with freshly prepared salads, entrees, desserts, unlimited soda, juice, and mimosas for those that are 21 and older, and unlimited coffee, tea, and water.

There will also be a live DJ and you’ll spend two hours taking in the views along the East and Hudson Rivers.

Tickets start a $99.90 for adults. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Open Cockpit Day at The New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame

Saturday, June 18: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

400 Fred Wehran Drive, Teterboro, NJ

This is a great event if your dad is into aviation and/or history.

It’s a museum that features WWII airplanes, helicopters, and other historic and modern military planes.

You’ll also have the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of a “very rare Lockheed Bushmaster plane and a U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter”.

For the kids, there’s a working display of the International Space Station with things used by astronauts.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and kids.

For more information, click HERE.

Spend Father's Day at iPlay America

Sunday, June 19

110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ

This one is for the dad that’s a kid at heart plus it’s great for the whole family.

On Father’s Day, dads can ride the rides for free just by downloading the free Unlimited Ride Band.

For more information and for the free band, click HERE.

Father's Day Lunch at Four Sisters Winery

Sunday, June 19; 12 to 4:30 p.m.

783 Cty Route 519, Belvidere, NJ

Pouring wine in glasses Ridofranz loading...

Dads that love a fine glass of wine and a pig roast will love this event. Taking place under a party tent (so don’t worry about the weather), enjoy roasted pig, ribs, baked ziti, baked beans, coleslaw, lemon cake, and more.

Vineyard tours and wine tasting are also available and live music will take place under the tent as well.

The price starts at $42.50 per person.

For more information, click HERE.

If your dad is an outdoors kind of guy, try these New Jersey hiking spots.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

And if you're out past dad's bedtime, you know there's a 24/7 diner in your area.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.