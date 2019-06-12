SpeakingComedy — Behind the scenes as the judges pick a winner

What a night!

The #SpeakingComedy crew was ready to pick another winner to join us on stage at the next performance. Nine brave newcomers took the stage performing their best stuff for a five minute set.

There were several stand outs and choosing a winner was difficult. So we picked two!

Listen in as we set up the event and then time travel to the end and pick the winners. Get your tickets HERE to the Comedy Cove event. Show starts at 9pm Friday and Saturday!

