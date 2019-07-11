South Toms River street riddled with bullets Wednesday night

SOUTH TOMS RIVER —A block in this borough was shot up with bullets on Wednesday night.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said his office was working with borough police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office to investigate a report of shots being fired about 7 p.m. on residential Charles Avenue.

"Several bullets and shell casings were recovered from the scene," Bilhimer said. No one was hurt.

Billhimer did not say where the shots may have come from; initial media reports referred to the incident as a drive-by shooting.

Photos posted by Exit 80 Scanner News showed at least six evidence markers in the street. A photo tweeted by News 12 New Jersey reporter Jim Murdoch showed the door of a vehicle and a recycling container each with a bullet hole.

South Toms River is a borough located between Toms River and Beachwood with a population of just over 3,700.

