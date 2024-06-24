South NJ motorcyclist killed in crash

GALLOWAY – A South Jersey motorcyclist died while traveling on back roads early Sunday, according to the Galloway Township Police Department.

Officers responded to East Moss Hill Road near Sander Place just after midnight and spotted Joseph Stetser, 59, of Absecon, and his Harley Davidson in the road.

The investigation has led them to believe Stetser was going westbound on East Moss Hill Road and hit a guardrail, which threw him off the Harley. Stetser died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information is being asked to call 609-652-3705 extension 5107 and ask for Officer Nicholas Stewart.

More happen this time of year

With pleasant, mild weather comes more fatal motorcycle crashes. In 2022, about 60 percent of motorcycle deaths took place from May to September, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. June is the month that saw the highest numbers.

This month, New Jersey 101.5 reported on another fatal motorcycle crash along Route 78 near Exit 43. Two men were thrown from their motorcycles and died at the scene from injuries.

