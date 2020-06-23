South Jersey woman charged with killing boyfriend in hotel

RUNNEMEDE — A woman was charged with shooting her boyfriend to death early Monday morning, according to Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Mayer said Brandy Lee, 33, of Runnemede, shot boyfriend Kevin D. Owens III, 26, in a room at a hotel on East 9th Avenue in Runnemede around 3:30 a.m. following an argument.

Video surveillance footage shows Lee entering and leaving the room during the time of the shooting, according to Mayer.

Lee was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree hindering apprehension. She was being held Tuesday at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

