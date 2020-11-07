Somerville SWAT standoff: Woman threatened worker at gunpoint, cops say

SOMERVILLE — A borough woman held a SWAT team in a 2½-hour standoff after threatening maintenance workers at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

Police were called to the Brookside Apartments 4:47 p.m. Thursday on a report of a woman who had come out of her apartment to curse out and point a gun at a maintenance worker doing work at the development.

Prosecutors said police determined that the woman had been Celesete E. Jensen, 31, who they said refused to acknowledge police wo came to her door.

Police made a phone call to a man who also lived at the residence and was inside with her. But prosecutors said the two did not come out.

Police from Bridgewater Raritan Borough helped Somerville officers surround the block and get neighbors to leave their homes.

Investigators learned that the man in the house had three registered firearms but the standoff never erupted in gunfire.

The Somerset County SWAT team arrived about 6:15 p.m. and Jensen finally agreed to leave her apartment unarmed at 8:45 p.m.

She was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and second-degree aggravated assault. The male resident was not charged with any crime.

Police also confiscated three firearms and a shotgun.

Prosecutors did not say why Jensen lashed out at workers.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Jensen had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.