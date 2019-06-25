Someone threw kittens onto highway from moving car in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — Police say somebody threw two kittens out of a moving car on Saturday, severely injuring one and killing the other.

A witness told police that someone in an older model, faded-red Pathfinder with black roof racks chucked the tiny cats onto the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue about 8 p.m.

One of the kittens was killed almost instantly when a another car ran over the animal as soon as it hit the pavement.

The other kitten was rescued by the person who called police. A picture was taken of the white kitten showing its snout smeared with blood.

Shortly after the picture was taken, the kitten broke free and escaped into the woods. It has not been seen since.

Township police ask anyone with information about the vehicle to call detectives at 732-349-0150 x1263.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.