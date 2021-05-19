Six Flags to add dinosaurs to park

Add dinosaurs to the list of exotic creatures you can see at Six Flags Great Adventure. Starting May 28, Six Flags Xpedition Dino will be open to drive or walk through. During the day, guests will experience Xpedition Dino as an add-on experience to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure; it will feature life-size roaring, moving dinosaurs on a private wooded path, and a custom soundtrack will be available for streaming that “marries this prehistoric adventure with the 21st century.”

Each dinosaur features detailed information about that particular species and the park says pictures for this event “will be unlike any other, so don’t forget your phone.” After the safari closes each night, Xpedition Dino becomes an add-on to the theme park, accessible from the Frontier Adventures section. The safari experience will be from a car and the night time excursion is on foot.

There will be 30 dinosaurs, including:

Tyrannosaurus (T. Rex)

Triceratops

Brachiosaurus

Megalosaurus

Utahraptor

Iguanodon

The roaring, moving dinosaurs will be on display until Sep. 7 before they go extinct. Passes to Xpedition Dino are available as a $5 upcharge for park memberships, season passes and daily tickets. Tickets and reservations are available here. The safari and the theme park re-opened in March and Hurricane Harbor, the waterpark, opened this past weekend.

Later this summer, Six Flags Great Adventure will debut the Jersey Devil, billed as the longest, tallest, and fastest single rail coaster in the world. No official date has been set for the coaster’s opening.

Six Flags Great Adventure

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle.

